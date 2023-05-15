South Sudan's minister in Dhaka to visit BRAC's education programme

Awut Deng Acuil, the General Education and Instruction minister of South Sudan is now in Bangladesh to observe different activities of BRAC’s education programme which transformed the lives of over 13 million children through community-based education, said a press release.

She arrived in Dhaka on 13 May with a delegation, and will stay in Bangladesh until 17 May.

During their study tour, the delegation will visit a number of educational facilities from BRAC, including Play Labs, BRAC’s early childhood development centres that focus on play-based education, where the delegation will have the opportunity to engage with learners, play leaders and parents.