UNICEF internship, students and recent graduates can apply
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched its 2026 internship programme for international students and recent graduates.
Internship opportunities are available in various countries and fields. Some positions may offer interns a monthly stipend along with other financial benefits.
UNICEF internships generally last between six and 26 weeks. Students from different countries around the world can apply for these opportunities.
Eligibility
Candidates must meet several requirements to apply for a UNICEF internship. These include:
Candidates must be studying at undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD level, or must have completed their degree within the past two years.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old.
Candidates must have proficiency in at least one of UNICEF’s working languages: English, Spanish or French. Depending on the office where candidates apply, proficiency in the office’s working language may also be required.
Benefits
Benefits may vary depending on the type of internship and the location. These internships may offer a monthly stipend. In some cases, interns may also receive additional financial support towards living expenses, as well as one-off assistance with visa and travel costs.
Required documents
Applicants will generally need documents such as a CV, cover letter, academic transcript and passport. Specific positions may require additional documents.
How to apply
Applicants must apply through the UNICEF careers website.
Application deadline
The application deadline varies from one internship position to another. Therefore, applicants should follow the deadline specified in the vacancy announcement for the position they wish to apply for.