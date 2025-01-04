Govt plans to remove subject-based grouping from class-9 again
The education ministry is planning to eliminate the subject-based division system in the ninth grade once again. As per the new plan, some particular subjects will remain compulsory, while students will have the freedom to choose other subjects based on their interests and career aspirations.
The authorities are preparing to execute the plan from the next academic session. If finalised, the conventional subject-based grouping – science, humanities, and commerce – will no longer persist. Students will choose the specialised subjects like physics, chemistry, and economics, alongside the compulsory subjects.
The authorities had eliminated the traditional grouping system from the curriculum last year, with all the 10 subjects compulsory for all students. It was intended to delay the division on the basis of specialisations until class-10. As per the method, students were supposed to study common subjects until class-10 and choose from clusters of subjects, with focus on science, arts, and commerce, at class-11.
Following the political changeover, the interim government reinstated the traditional system of stream-based division, with effect from the current academic year. In the current method, students study under science, humanities, or commerce groups, with three elective subjects based on their chosen groups, alongside the compulsory ones. Also, there will be an additional optional subject.
According to the education ministry and the national curriculum and textbook board (NCTB) sources, there was a plan to eliminate the grouping system at class-9 from the new academic year. But it did not happen due to insufficient preparations.
An NCTB official said students would study a total of 10 subjects, with five to six core subjects, such as Bengali, English, Mathematics, ICT, and Religion, as mandatory.
Another official asserted that the new method will enable students to select subjects across disciplines and tailor their education to career goals. In the previous curriculum, the grouping system was lifted but there was no freedom to choose subjects.
In this regard, education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said in a programme that the groups that are classified as science, humanities, or commerce can be removed while keeping some core subjects compulsory. It will allow students to choose science related subjects, alongside those of humanities, and open up multiple avenues in future planning.
“This could not be done this time as it will make trouble in school timing and classes if so many subjects are made optional. It, however, will be possible in the future,” he added.
Alongside the benefits, there will be some challenges as well. With increased subject diversity, schools may face difficulties in conducting classes due to inadequate teaching staff and infrastructure. An NCTB official expressed optimism that the plan can be executed successfully through proper planning.
SM Hafizur Rahman, a professor of the institute of education and research at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that it is challenging to suddenly implement foreign formula in Bangladesh. Here, many students enter next classes with significant learning gaps, while teachers too suffer from weaknesses.
Against such a backdrop, the authorities should think more if such a large-scale diversity should be incorporated at such a lower grade, he said, adding the situation could be explained in detail if the entire plan was known.