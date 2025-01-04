Govt plans to remove subject-based grouping from class-9 again

According to the education ministry and the national curriculum and textbook board (NCTB) sources, there was a plan to eliminate the grouping system at class-9 from the new academic year. But it did not happen due to insufficient preparations.

An NCTB official said students would study a total of 10 subjects, with five to six core subjects, such as Bengali, English, Mathematics, ICT, and Religion, as mandatory.

Another official asserted that the new method will enable students to select subjects across disciplines and tailor their education to career goals. In the previous curriculum, the grouping system was lifted but there was no freedom to choose subjects.

In this regard, education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said in a programme that the groups that are classified as science, humanities, or commerce can be removed while keeping some core subjects compulsory. It will allow students to choose science related subjects, alongside those of humanities, and open up multiple avenues in future planning.