IUB formally opens pioneering financial trading lab

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, “The growth in the capital market has to keep pace with the growth of the economy to make the transition to middle-income country and Vision 2041 smooth. Compared to the economic growth, we haven’t seen the growth in the capital market yet. We are currently experiencing the demographic dividend. So, to make the most out of the demographic dividend, here is an opportune moment to educate the young generation to be literate in the stock market.”

The Vice Chancellor also said, “We need a technological transformation in what we do. One of the prime candidates is the business school. We often talk about artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science; these topics do not necessarily fall exclusively under engineering. There is a business perspective to these topics as well. We are now working to set up the Center for Financial Technology. There will be an integrated group of faculties from engineering, physical sciences, math and business. To maximize the use of this newly built Financial Trading Lab, we are looking to make it into a center of excellence where interdisciplinary people merge and thrive.”