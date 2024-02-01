BCL still controls Chittagong University halls

Chittagong University authorities announced allotment seats in the residential halls in September 2022. However,no students have been allotted seats although 16 months have elapsed. Ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) still controls the halls.

The university authorities itself said as many as 6,000 students applied for seats in two phases but did not get the seats. The CU authorities could not allot seats even for once in the last six months. Students are getting seats on condition that they will be involved with BCL politics. .

According to documents, the university currently has 14 residential halls and 12 of them are operational. Among the functioning halls, seven are for males tudents and the remaining 5 are for female students.

Allotment process is going on in female halls. Male students were allotted halls following due process for the last time in June 2017.

The authorities issued notification for seat allotment in 2019. Around 5,000 students applied for the allotment at that time. While the CU authorities published notice for seat allotment in September, 2022, a total of 1,060 students applied. None of them were allotted seats following procedure.