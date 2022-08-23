Int'l School Dhaka student secures perfect score in IBDP 2022

Over the years, ISD had made significant records when it came to improvising and implementing the IB curriculum. This led to the school’s pass rate for IBDP to rise up to 92 per cent, with 48 per cent of the candidates receiving a bilingual diploma. In addition to that, 8 per cent of ISD diploma candidates receive a score over 40 on average.

Thomas Van der Wielen, director, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "ISD has always focused on preparing students for the world after high school by emphasizing a kind of learning that is comprehensive, personalised, and sustainable. ISD hopes to continue instilling true values into our students and allowing them to reveal the best version of themselves toward a successful future."