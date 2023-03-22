BUET’s Biomedical Engineering department gets new lab for advanced research

Addressing Zeiss, one of the biggest medical equipment importers to Bangladesh, he said, “Bangladeshi patients have a great fascination toward German-made products. I request Zeiss to extend their facilities for Bangladesh and Bangladeshi people.”

BUET pro-vice chancellor professor Abdul Jabbar khan said, “We are trying to prepare our graduates with knowledge in addition with information so that they can work in industries with efficiency. We are focusing on making practical engineers, not theoretical engineers. And for this we are putting emphasis on soft skills of our students.”

“This is the age of knowledge economies, and the main component of knowledge economy is intellectual capacity. It is a matter of regret that we are far behind in this sector. We need to focus on this part by producing skilled manpower who will contribute for the nation and the world,” he added.

Speaking at the inauguration event at BUET, Vikas Saxena, regional head of SAARC, Zeiss Group said, “We are delighted to inaugurate Zeiss [email protected] at BUET, which is one of the most prestigious institutes in Bangladesh.