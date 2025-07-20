Expatriate trio offer hope to 12,000 students

Once they settle abroad permanently, many people forget their homeland and lose no time in making the new country their own.

However, the dazzling life of Silicon Valley couldn’t erase the homeland from the minds of Abu Mahmudul Hasan, Babu Rahman and Sabir Majumdar.

These three young Bangladeshi engineers live in the United States. They would constantly think about how they could give back to their country. Acting on that thought, they each contributed 500 dollars from their own pockets to help set up a laboratory at Gono Udyog Girls’ School in Laksam, Cumilla.

That small initiative in 2003 later evolved into ‘Agami’, an organisation that became a lifeline for thousands of students.

Built through the efforts of these three immigrants, the organisation now supports the education of more than 12,000 underprivileged students. Hundreds of volunteers across the US, Canada, Australia and Bangladesh are striving to make this possible.