Online admission application for masters programmes opens in National University

The authorities of National University has opened the application process for online admission in the masters programmes (professional) in the academic year 2020-21.

The application can be made on release slip till 19 October, according to a notification issued by the university authorities.

As per the notification, the National University's 2020-21 academic year’s masters programmes (professional) include LLB 1st part, post graduate diploma in journalism, post graduate diploma in library and information science and MSc in computer science from 2018-19 academic year.