Online admission application for masters programmes opens in National University

The authorities of National University has opened the application process for online admission in the masters programmes (professional) in the academic year 2020-21.
The application can be made on release slip till 19 October, according to a notification issued by the university authorities.
As per the notification, the National University's 2020-21 academic year’s masters programmes (professional) include LLB 1st part, post graduate diploma in journalism, post graduate diploma in library and information science and MSc in computer science from 2018-19 academic year.
The online application on the second and latest release slips of the admission process for the MBA in apparel merchandising courses for the 2019-20 academic year began from 4:00pm on 13 October. It will continue till midnight of 19 October.
The applicants who have failed to secure a place in the merit list and those who have cancelled their admission despite being in the merit list must apply through the second release slip for the last time to secure their places.
Applicants who missed the preliminary application will not be able to apply on the second release slip.