Online registration for JU admission starts on 20 June

The online registration of the honours first year admission tests under academic session 2020-21 of Jahangirnagar University (JU) will start on 20 June and will continue until 31 July, reports BSS.

The Central Admission Test Management Committee of the university took the decision at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, said JU deputy registrar Abu Hasan.

Examination procedures and registration fees have been kept unchanged considering the current Covid situation. Second-time candidates will be able to participate in the admission test this year, said Abu Hasan.