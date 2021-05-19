Online registration for JU admission starts on 20 June

The online registration of the honours first year admission tests under academic session 2020-21 of Jahangirnagar University (JU) will start on 20 June and will continue until 31 July, reports BSS.
The Central Admission Test Management Committee of the university took the decision at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, said JU deputy registrar Abu Hasan.
Examination procedures and registration fees have been kept unchanged considering the current Covid situation. Second-time candidates will be able to participate in the admission test this year, said Abu Hasan.
“No date for examination has been fixed as yet due to the pandemic. After receiving the application forms, the tests will be taken considering the pandemic situation,” he added.
Details of the admission tests, registration procedure, fees and eligibility are available on the university website ju-admission.org.