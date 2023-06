Admission test result of Dhaka University's arts, law and social science unit known as 'Kha' unit has been published.

In the examination, only 11,169 students have passed which account for 9.69 per cent of the total examinees. A total of 115,223 students sat for the admission test.

The vice-chancellor of the university, professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, published the result on Wednesday afternoon at Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom on the campus.