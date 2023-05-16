SSC exams postponed for cyclone Mocha to be held on 27, 28 May

The SSC and equivalent examinations postponed for cyclone Mocha will be held on 27 and 28 May respectively.

The decision was taken on Tuesday in an emergency meeting of the inter-education board coordination committee.

A press release from the committee reads the postponed examinations of physics, History of Bangladesh and World Civilization and finance and banking subjects under Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram and Barishal education boards will be held on 27 May.