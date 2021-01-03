Over 31,000 apply for 42nd BCS

Over 31,000 students applied for 42nd Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) examinations, a reliable source from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed Prothom Alo.
Two thousand physicians would be recruited through the special BCS.
The application for the 42nd BCS started on 7 December and ended on 27 December.
BPSC source said, a total of 31,030 physicians applied for the test. BPSC would now set the date of preliminary examination after evaluating the applications.
The source said the authorities plan to take the exam in the quickest possible time since the number of applicants is less than usual this time.
According to the circular, the MCQ examination is likely to be held in February.
The BPSC circular said the examination would be of 300 marks. MCQ exam would carry 200 marks and viva voce 100 marks.
Two-hour-long MCQ exam would consist of 100 marks in Medical Science, 20 each in Bangla, English, Bangladesh affairs, International affairs, aptitude and reasoning.
Examinees would get 1 mark for each correct answer while .50 mark would be deducted for each wrong answer.