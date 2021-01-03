Over 31,000 apply for 42nd BCS

Over 31,000 students applied for 42nd Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) examinations, a reliable source from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed Prothom Alo.

Two thousand physicians would be recruited through the special BCS.

The application for the 42nd BCS started on 7 December and ended on 27 December.

BPSC source said, a total of 31,030 physicians applied for the test. BPSC would now set the date of preliminary examination after evaluating the applications.