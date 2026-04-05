Decision on educational institutions to be taken at next cabinet meeting, says education minister

In the context of the global energy crisis triggered by the war situation in the Middle East, a plan to save electricity in educational institutions will be finalised at the next cabinet meeting to be held this week.

That is, a decision will be taken at the cabinet meeting on whether classes will be conducted through a hybrid system—both in-person and online—or through any other arrangement. Before that, the ministry of education will hold meetings with stakeholders.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said this today, Sunday while responding to questions from journalists at the secretariat. He said the matter would likely be placed at the cabinet meeting after discussions with stakeholders.