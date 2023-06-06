Curriculum Symposium at Daffodil International University

The Department of Journalism, Media and Communication of Daffodil International University is organising “Curriculum Symposium” for the Spring-2023 semester.
The event is being held on today Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at Daffodil Smart City in Ashulia, stated a press release.
The Curriculum Symposium is a distinctive platform to present student’s projects from various courses.
The main attraction of this event is the showcase of creative works.
It offers students to present their works based on various themes to the esteemed industry experts and academic professionals.
This programme will also act as a vital link between academia and the professional realm.
It will offer students invaluable opportunities to gain recognition and receive constructive feedback on their endeavors.
Honorable journalists from prominent media houses and notable academics will join this programme.
Students will present stage performance, audio-video show-reels, info-graphics, news stories and feature on various themes.
After all the works have been presented, a panel discussion session will be conducted by the guest of honour. And the programme will then end with closing remarks.