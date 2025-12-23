Jahangirnagar University publishes B Unit results, pass rate 13pc
The results of the ‘B’ Unit under the Faculty of Social Sciences for the first year of the undergraduate (honours) programme of Jahangirnagar University for the 2025–2026 academic year have been published.
The pass rate in this unit is 13.80 per cent.
The results were published on the university’s website on Tuesday afternoon. Professor Shamsul Alam Selim, acting dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, confirmed this information.
According to sources from the university’s Central Admission Test Management Committee, a total of 20,583 applicants applied for admission to the B Unit under the Faculty of Social Sciences.
Of them, 17,734 candidates appeared in the examination, representing an attendance rate of 86.16 per cent. Among those who sat for the exam, 2,447 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 13.80 per cent.
Regarding the matter, Professor Shamsul Alam, acting dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the university, told Prothom Alo that the total number of seats for admission under Unit D is 326. Usually, results are published with a merit list up to ten times the number of available seats.
However, this was not possible this year due to the low pass rate. In addition, the OMR sheets of 58 candidates were cancelled for failing to properly complete the required information on the answer sheets.
Earlier, the admission test for Unit B began at 9:00 am on Monday. The examination was held in three shifts in total—two shifts for female candidates and one shift for male candidates.