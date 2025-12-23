Jahangirnagar University publishes B Unit results, pass rate 13pc

The results of the ‘B’ Unit under the Faculty of Social Sciences for the first year of the undergraduate (honours) programme of Jahangirnagar University for the 2025–2026 academic year have been published.

The pass rate in this unit is 13.80 per cent.

The results were published on the university’s website on Tuesday afternoon. Professor Shamsul Alam Selim, acting dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, confirmed this information.