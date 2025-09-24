No exam from 28 September- 9 October: Education ministry

The Ministry of Education has instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) not to schedule any examinations during the government announced holiday from 28 September to 9 October.

The Ministry of Education issued the order signed by Md Rajibul Alam, senior assistant secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division, on Wednesday.

The government earlier announced a 12-day holiday for all educational institutions across the country from 28 September to 9 October on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-i-Yazdaham, Prabarana Purnima and Laxmi Puja to celebrate those with festivity and due solemnity.