No exam from 28 September- 9 October: Education ministry
The Ministry of Education has instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) not to schedule any examinations during the government announced holiday from 28 September to 9 October.
The Ministry of Education issued the order signed by Md Rajibul Alam, senior assistant secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division, on Wednesday.
The government earlier announced a 12-day holiday for all educational institutions across the country from 28 September to 9 October on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-i-Yazdaham, Prabarana Purnima and Laxmi Puja to celebrate those with festivity and due solemnity.
According to the order, holidays in schools will begin on 28 September coinciding with the day of Maha Shasthi.
Government and non-government secondary and lower secondary schools will remain closed for eight days excluding weekends and resume classes on 8 October.
Colleges under the government and non-government calendar will also close on 28 September.
With weekends excluded, they will have a 10-day holiday, reopening on 12 October as 10 October and 11 October fall on Friday and Saturday.
This year, according to the calendar, the five-day main festivities of Durga Puja will begin with Shasthi Puja on 28 September, seven days after Mahalaya.