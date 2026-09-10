12,87,926 applications
SSC: Re-evaluation result to be published in morning, can be accessed in 3 ways
The results of the re-evaluation of the SSC and equivalent examinations 2026 will be published today, Thursday.
The results will be published on the education boards’ websites at around 10:00 am.
The Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers’ Committee said this in a notice issued on Wednesday.
According to the notice, the re-evaluation results can be accessed in three ways. First, the results will be published on the respective education boards’ websites.
Second, applicants will receive the results by SMS on the mobile phone numbers they provided. The results can also be accessed through the website rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd.
More than 400,000 candidates have submitted nearly 1.3 million applications for re-evaluation of their results in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.
Of these, more than 1.056 million applications were submitted for answer scripts of the written or theoretical examinations, while more than 231,000 applications were submitted for practical examinations.
This year, the answer scripts will be re-evaluated as part of the re-evaluation process. Under the education boards’ previous rules, there was no provision for re-evaluating answer scripts.
The boards would only check whether there had been any errors in adding or deducting marks when reviewing the answer scripts of applicants.
The education boards are now under pressure as they have to re-evaluate and review a large number of answer scripts.
Asked about the matter, Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that answer scripts would be re-evaluated this year.
As a result, the boards have had to appoint the required number of examiners. There is no alternative, he said.
The SSC and equivalent examination results were published on 10 August. After maintaining relatively high pass rates for many years, SSC results have declined somewhat over the past two years.
This year, the pass rate among the nine general education boards fell to 64.05 per cent, the lowest in 19 years.
It was also lower than the previous year. The number of students securing GPA-5 also fell by nearly 19,000.
The combined average pass rate across the nine general education boards, Madrasa Education Board and Technical Education Board stood at 62.25 per cent this year.
This means nearly 38 per cent of candidates failed to pass. More than 1.829 million candidates took the examinations this year. The decline in the pass rate has naturally drawn considerable attention, which has also been reflected in the number of applications for re-evaluation.
Applications for re-evaluation were accepted online from 11 August to 17 August. According to education board sources, 402,051 candidates under the 11 education boards submitted a total of 1,287,926 applications for re-evaluation of their answer scripts.
Of these, 1,056,455 applications were for written examinations and 231,471 for practical examinations.
Dhaka Education Board Senior System Analyst Manzurul Kabir recently told Prothom Alo that 94,236 candidates under the board had submitted 277,665 applications for written examinations and 58,012 applications for practical examinations.
A review of data from the other education boards showed that Dhaka recorded the highest number of applications.
More than 35,000 candidates applied in Cumilla, over 39,000 in Rajshahi, more than 28,000 in Jashore, over 39,000 in Chattogram, more than 17,000 in Barishal, over 20,000 in Sylhet, more than 37,000 in Dinajpur and 27,676 in Mymensingh for re-evaluation of results in one or more subjects.
More than 40,000 candidates under the Madrasa Education Board and over 20,000 under the Technical Education Board also applied for re-evaluation.