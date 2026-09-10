SSC re-scrutiny results: 4,085 students pass, 3,079 more get GPA 5

The re-scrutiny results of the SSC and equivalent examinations 2026, have been published on the education boards’ websites. The results, including those of re-scrutiny, can be checked in three ways.

First, the results have been published on the respective education boards’ websites.

Second, an SMS has been sent to the mobile phone numbers provided by the applicants.

Third, the results can also be obtained from: https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd.

More than 400,000 students applied for re-scrutiny of this year’s SSC and equivalent examination results, submitting nearly 1.3 million applications.