SSC re-scrutiny results: 4,085 students pass, 3,079 more get GPA 5
A total of 3,079 students have newly achieved a GPA 5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, while 4,085 students have passed after initially failing. The re-scrutiny results were published today, Thursday.
Dhaka Education Board Senior System Analyst Monzurul Kabir said a total of 18,29,485 students took the examinations under 11 education boards this year. Of them, 402,052 applied for re-scrutiny. There were 10,56,458 answer scripts. Grades were changed for 27,836 students, while marks were changed for 56,259 students.
3 ways to check re-scrutiny results
The re-scrutiny results of the SSC and equivalent examinations 2026, have been published on the education boards’ websites. The results, including those of re-scrutiny, can be checked in three ways.
First, the results have been published on the respective education boards’ websites.
Second, an SMS has been sent to the mobile phone numbers provided by the applicants.
Third, the results can also be obtained from: https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd.
More than 400,000 students applied for re-scrutiny of this year’s SSC and equivalent examination results, submitting nearly 1.3 million applications.
Of these, more than 1 million (10.56 lakh) applications were submitted for written (theoretical) examination answer scripts. More than 231,000 applications were submitted for practical examination answer scripts.
This year, answer scripts were re-evaluated as part of the re-scrutiny process. Until now, education board rules did not allow answer scripts to be re-evaluated. When students applied for re-scrutiny, their answer scripts were examined mainly to check whether there had been any errors in adding or deducting marks.
This year, the education boards have come under pressure as they undertook the re-evaluation and re-scrutiny of a large number of answer scripts.
When asked about the matter, Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and a professor at the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that answer scripts would be re-evaluated this year. For this, the required number of examiners had to be appointed. There was no alternative.
According to education board sources, 402,051 students under the 11 education boards submitted a total of 1,287,926 applications for re-scrutiny of their answer scripts. Of these, 1,056,455 applications were submitted for re-scrutiny of written exam scripts and 231,471 were for practical examinations.
Applications for re-scrutiny were accepted online from 11 to 17 August after the results were published.