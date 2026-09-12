SSC results changed after re-scrutiny? Here’s how to apply for Class XI admission
The revised results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations following re-scrutiny have been incorporated into the Class XI admission application portal (xiclassadmission.gov.bd). This was announced in a notice on the Class XI admission application portal on Friday (11 September 2026).
According to the notice, students whose results have changed following re-scrutiny can now apply, if they have not already done so, or modify applications they have already submitted. This year, online applications for Class XI admission will remain open until 8:00 pm on 13 September. Those who failed to apply online by 10 September can also apply during this period. Applicants will have the opportunity to change their order of preference until 8:00 pm on 12 and 13 September.
Students can apply online by following the detailed guidelines provided on the admission website. Depending on their eligibility, a student can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges or equivalent educational institutions. The application fee is Tk 220.
What is needed to apply—
Before starting the application, students should keep several pieces of information at hand, including their SSC or equivalent examination roll number, registration number, name of the education board, year of passing, an active mobile phone number, a list of preferred colleges and information about the group they wish to enrol in. Before submitting the application, students should carefully check that all personal and examination information has been entered correctly.
The admission policy states that there will be no selection or admission test. Admission will be based solely on students’ SSC and equivalent examination results. Seven per cent of Class XI admission seats have been reserved under quotas. The remaining 93 per cent of the total seats at colleges will be open to all students on the basis of merit.
Important dates—
Students who receive their re-scrutiny or re-evaluation results between 2 and 13 September will also be able to apply. Applications from students whose results changed following re-scrutiny or re-evaluation will be accepted until 8:00 pm on 12 and 13 September. Applicants will also be able to change their order of preference until 8:00 pm on 12 and 13 September.
The results of selected students will be published at 8:00 pm on 17 September. After the results are published, selected students will have until 8:00 pm on 19 September to confirm their admission. If admission is not confirmed within the stipulated time, the selection and application will be cancelled. The Class XI admission process will take place from 20 to 22 September. Classes for Class XI will begin on 23 September.