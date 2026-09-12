SSC results changed after re-scrutiny? Here’s how to apply for Class XI admission

The revised results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations following re-scrutiny have been incorporated into the Class XI admission application portal (xiclassadmission.gov.bd). This was announced in a notice on the Class XI admission application portal on Friday (11 September 2026).

According to the notice, students whose results have changed following re-scrutiny can now apply, if they have not already done so, or modify applications they have already submitted. This year, online applications for Class XI admission will remain open until 8:00 pm on 13 September. Those who failed to apply online by 10 September can also apply during this period. Applicants will have the opportunity to change their order of preference until 8:00 pm on 12 and 13 September.