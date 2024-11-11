Translation always involves a cultural dimension: Prof. Bassnett

In his speech on “Comparative Literature, Political Economy, and Decolonization” Bangladeshi American critic, academic, poet, and translator Professor Azfar Hussain spoke at length about comparative literature as a separate field to learn about human experiences.

He argued that comparisons are epistemologically empowering; they can even constitute an undifferentiated structural totality, whether tenable or not. Thus, comparisons are not merely what they are; they are also what they do.

Azfar, however, warned that both in what they do and how they do it, comparisons are neither neutral nor innocent. Comparisons are political.

How can the field of comparative literature respond to the implications of comparison itself, especially in this era of the algorithmization of society and digital colonialism, the latest stage of monopoly-finance capitalism, where Mao Zedong and Microsoft are curiously conflated, and money, markets, and metaphors are continuously compared with high-voltage immediacy in what has come to be known as “autotheory”?

He argued that the cultural economy of unequal exchange is root cause of this and comparative literature, which has yet to exorcise the ghost of Eurocentrism, despite the bridge-building efforts of so-called multiculturalism and postcolonial studies, would do well to incorporate the analytics and apparatuses, the tools and tropes, of Marxian political economy at this juncture of time, and thereby broadening the interpretive horizon of comparative literature itself.