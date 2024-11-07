Govt fixes all fees except tuition in schools at cities, districts, upazila, rural areas
The government has fixed all fees except the tuition fees at MPO enlisted and non-MPO private schools and colleges. The fees have been fixed in four categories – secondary (MPO enlisted), secondary (non-MPO), college (MPO-enlisted) and college (non-MPO).
Fees of educational institutions in cities will be fixed by city committees. And fees of schools in district Sadar, municipalities and upazila areas will be fixed by the district committee. The committees will have to report to the ministry within 31 December.
The fees were fixed under the Tuition Fee Policy of 2024. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) under the education ministry published the policy in a notification. The new policy will be in effect from 27 October.
The educational institutions have been categorised in several classes – city, district Sadar, municipality, upazila Sadar and rural- to fix the fees in the policy.
The policy states that the MPO enlisted schools in the city corporation areas can collect up to Tk 2,465 annually for 23 fees outside the tuition fee from sixth grade to tenth grade.
The fees have been lessened to some extent for MPO enlisted schools in district Sadar, municipality and upazila Sadar areas. The students of educational institutions under these categories will have to pay Tk 1,850 annually outside the tuition fees. The amount is Tk 1,405 for schools in rural areas.
The students of non-MPO schools in the city areas will have to pay Tk 4,025 annually as additional fees. The amount is Tk 2,705 for non-MPO schools in district sadar, municipality and upazila Sadar. The students of non-MPO schools will have to pay an additional Tk 1,860 annually.
According to the policy, the MPO enlisted colleges in city areas can collect a total of Tk 3,660 from each student each year outside the tuition fees for 26 sectors. The amount is Tk 2,575 for MPO enlisted colleges in the district Sadar, municipality and upazila Sadar areas and Tk 1,645 for MPO enlisted colleges in rural areas.
Besides, the students of non-MPO colleges in the city areas will have to bear an additional cost of Tk 4,330 for other fees outside the tuition fees. The amount is Tk 2,995 for non-MPO colleges in district Sadar, municipality and upazila Sadar areas and Tk 1,990 for non-MPO colleges in rural areas.
The policy says district and city committees will be formed to fix the fees. The 10-member city committee will be chaired by additional divisional commissioner for Education and ICT and regional deputy director of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education will be the member secretary of the committee.
The seven-member committee for educational institutions in district Sadar, municipality and upazila Sadar will be chaired by the deputy commissioners. District education officer will be the member secretary of the committee.
The concerned education board chairman will choose the representatives for different categories every year within October and will inform the respective committee chairman. The committee will fix the fees for the next academic year within 30 November. The tuition fees and the other additional fees must be deposited at a scheduled bank.