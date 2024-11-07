Govt fixes all fees except tuition in schools at cities, districts, upazila, rural areas

The government has fixed all fees except the tuition fees at MPO enlisted and non-MPO private schools and colleges. The fees have been fixed in four categories – secondary (MPO enlisted), secondary (non-MPO), college (MPO-enlisted) and college (non-MPO).

Fees of educational institutions in cities will be fixed by city committees. And fees of schools in district Sadar, municipalities and upazila areas will be fixed by the district committee. The committees will have to report to the ministry within 31 December.

The fees were fixed under the Tuition Fee Policy of 2024. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) under the education ministry published the policy in a notification. The new policy will be in effect from 27 October.