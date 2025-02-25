Reason to celebrate AIUB’s 22nd convocation, view with Olympian detachment

It is a coincidence that the 22nd Convocation of American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) was held on the 22 February 2025.

However, arriving at the finishing line of their university life of 2,547 AIUB graduates was, by no means, an act of providence.

An intuitive but staid question that follows this festive day is: what ought to be the meaningful and measurable reasons to celebrate university convocation?

Amidst the flurry of traditional impressionistic celebratory reasons, this brief article highlights a few unidimensional criteria—measured in the context of American International University—Bangladesh (AIUB) and, by extension, can be used by any other universities—to celebrate convocations.

The data used in the article were collected for two research papers on scale development to measure university reputation and student motivation in transnational education settings, published (and upcoming) in the Journal of Higher Education and Research.