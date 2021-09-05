'Play-nursery-kg and pre-primary classes will remain closed'

Earlier in the day, after an inter-ministerial meeting on the opening of educational institutions in the cabinet division of the secretariat, the education minister officially announced that classes for students of all level up to twelfth grade will resume from 12 September considering the Covid situation in the country.

However, at the initial stages, only this year's and next year's SSC and HSC candidates and primary fifth grade students will have classes every day.

Remaining of the students will have to attend classes one day a week. It will be increased gradually based on the pandemic situation in the country.

The education minister further said classes of HSC and SSC examinees of this year and next year will be over within a few days. After that, the ninth and eleventh graders will also have classes everyday.