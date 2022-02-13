PM publishes HSC, equivalent exam results

The HSC and equivalent exams were held on 2-30 December last year with a shortened syllabus.

The exams for 2020 could not be held due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the results were prepared based on the candidates’ performances in previous public examinations.

At the function, deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury delivered the welcome speech, while secondary and higher education secretary Md Abu Bakr Siddique and Technical and Madrasah education secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan presented data and statistics over the HSC and equivalent exams and candidates.