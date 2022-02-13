PM publishes HSC, equivalent exam results

On behalf of the prime minister, education minister Dipu Moni received the results of the HSC and equivalent exams-2021 and related statistics from the chairmen of all the education boards.
A total of 13,71,681 candidates took part in the HSC and equivalent exams from 9,183 educational institutions under 11 education boards in the country.
The candidates –- 7,32,029 males and 6,71,215 females -- sat for the HSC and equivalent exams at 2,621 centres.
The HSC and equivalent exams were held on 2-30 December last year with a shortened syllabus.
The exams for 2020 could not be held due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the results were prepared based on the candidates’ performances in previous public examinations.
At the function, deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury delivered the welcome speech, while secondary and higher education secretary Md Abu Bakr Siddique and Technical and Madrasah education secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan presented data and statistics over the HSC and equivalent exams and candidates.
Some 149,397 candidates – 105,538 males and 43,859 females -- from 1,845 institutes took part in the exams under the Technical Board, while 113,167 candidates – 61,758 males and 51,409 females – from 2,691 institutes under the Madrasah Board.