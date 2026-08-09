SSC: New number added for receiving results by SMS
The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow, Monday (10 August 2026).
The results will be published at 10:00 am through the education boards’ websites and all respective educational institutions. Students can also get their results via SMS.
This year, a new number, 16140, has been added to the existing 16222 number for checking SSC examination results via mobile phone SMS. The Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced this in a notice issued yesterday, Saturday (8 August 2026).
The results will be published simultaneously at 10:00 am on 10 August through the students’ respective educational institutions, education board websites and SMS.
To check the results on mobile phone, go to the messaging option and type SSC, followed by a space, the first three letters of the board’s name, a space, the roll number, a space and the examination year, then send the SMS to either 16222 or 16140.
For example, type ‘SSC DHA 113456 2026’ and send it to 16222 or 16140.
The results will also be published on the respective education board’s website. They can also be checked through the two identical websites, eduboardresult.gov.bd and educationboardresults.gov.bd.
This year’s SSC and equivalent examinations began on 21 April, with the theoretical examinations continuing until 20 May. Practical examinations were held from 7 to 14 June.
A total of 1,857,344 candidates took part in the examinations under the country’s 11 education boards. Of them, 930,305 were boys and 927,039 were girls.