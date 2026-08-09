SSC: New number added for receiving results by SMS

The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow, Monday (10 August 2026).

The results will be published at 10:00 am through the education boards’ websites and all respective educational institutions. Students can also get their results via SMS.

This year, a new number, 16140, has been added to the existing 16222 number for checking SSC examination results via mobile phone SMS. The Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced this in a notice issued yesterday, Saturday (8 August 2026).