SSC results to be published at 10:00 am tomorrow, how to check it

Go to the education board’s official website, educationboardresults.gov.bd, and select SSC/Dakhil from the Examination option. Select the examination year from the Year option. Then select the relevant education board and enter the roll number and registration number correctly. Finally, complete the security captcha (for example, 3+5 = 8) and click the Submit button.

Checking results by SMS-

SSC results can also be obtained via SMS. Students can send an SMS from their mobile phones to 16140 or 16222.

To do so, go to the messaging option on your mobile phone and type SSC, followed by a space and the first three letters of the education board’s name in English, followed by a space and the roll number. Then enter a space followed by the examination year and send the message to 16140.