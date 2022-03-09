Education

Pre-primary schools to start in-person classes from 15 March

Prothom Alo English Desk
Students at Baniabazar Government Primary School, Jamalpur on 12 September 2021
After a two-year Covid-induced closure, in-person classes for pre-primary students will resume on 15 March.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain at the secretariat on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Initially, classes will be held two days a week- Sunday and Tuesday.

Secretary of the ministry Aminul Islam Khan, director general of the directorate of primary education Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, additional secretary Ruhul Amin and Mosharraf Hossain were present at the meeting.

Earlier on 4 March, education minister Dipu Moni said in-person classes at all secondary schools may start fully from mid this month.

Secondary, higher secondary and university-level institutions in Bangladesh reopened for physical classes on 22 February.

However, primary schools in Bangladesh reopened for in-person classes on 1 March.

On 21 January, the government announced that all schools and colleges in Bangladesh would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant. The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

After a 17-month Covid-induced closure, students in Bangladesh had briefly returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.

