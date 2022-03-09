Pre-primary schools to start in-person classes from 15 March

Secretary of the ministry Aminul Islam Khan, director general of the directorate of primary education Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, additional secretary Ruhul Amin and Mosharraf Hossain were present at the meeting.

Earlier on 4 March, education minister Dipu Moni said in-person classes at all secondary schools may start fully from mid this month.

Secondary, higher secondary and university-level institutions in Bangladesh reopened for physical classes on 22 February.

However, primary schools in Bangladesh reopened for in-person classes on 1 March.