Pre-primary schools to start in-person classes from 15 March

Secretary of the ministry Aminul Islam Khan, director general of the directorate of primary education Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, additional secretary Ruhul Amin and Mosharraf Hossain were present at the meeting.
Earlier on 4 March, education minister Dipu Moni said in-person classes at all secondary schools may start fully from mid this month.
Secondary, higher secondary and university-level institutions in Bangladesh reopened for physical classes on 22 February.
However, primary schools in Bangladesh reopened for in-person classes on 1 March.
On 21 January, the government announced that all schools and colleges in Bangladesh would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant. The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.
After a 17-month Covid-induced closure, students in Bangladesh had briefly returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.