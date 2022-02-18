Primary school in-person classes resume 1 March

Speaking at a press briefing at the secretariat on Thursday, education minister Dipu Moni said, even if educational institutions are opened up now, classes will be held on a limited scale as before. And only children who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine will be able to enter the classroom. The others will have to follow classes online or on television until they have had the second dose.

Coronavirus had come under control for around three and a half months, but then the number of cases began to rise again towards the end of December.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, the number of new cases detected and the rate of detection began to rise rapidly. On 6 January the number of patients exceeded 1000. Just two weeks from then, on 20 January, the number of daily detected cases exceeded 10,000.