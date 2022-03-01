Primary schools to reopen on Wednesday, class everyday

Students of pre-primary will be allowed to attend class in-person after observing the Covid-19 situations for two more weeks.
Director general of the Directorate of Primary Education Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
The government declared the closure of all educational institutions across the country on 17 March 2020 amid the breakout of coronavirus pandemic. Schools reopened in September last year after an 18-month of closure.
Educational institutions were declared closed again on 21 January this year following the surge of Covid-19. Secondary schools, colleges and university reopened on 22 February and primary schools are all set to reopen on Wednesday.
Sources at the Directorate of Primary, said schools will be run in two shifts. There will be no gathering. Guardians are discouraged to visit schools and no teacher will come to school without vaccination.
Currently, people aged 12 and above are receiving Covid-19 vaccine. So, there is no bar for students aged below 12 to go to schools.