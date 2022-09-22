TMTE 4th cohort celebrates graduation

Graduation ceremony of the 4th cohort of primary teachers under the “Training of Master Trainers in English” (TMTE) project – a collaboration between the British Council and Directorate of Primary Education – was held recently at 10 Primary Teacher’s Training Institutes (PTIs) across the country, said a press release.

The ceremony at the Dhaka PTI was attended by Md. Mahbubur Rahman Billah, Deputy Director, Training Division, Directorate of Primary Education (DPE); David Maynard, Director Education, British Council Bangladesh; and Mirza Md. Hasan Khasru, Divisional Deputy Director, Primary Education, Dhaka Division. Besides Dhaka, the ceremony was also held at the Gazipur, Sherpur, Jashore, Barishal, Gopalganj, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar PTIs.

