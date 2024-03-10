Schools to remain shut in Ramadan as HC stays decision of operation
The High Court has suspended the government notifications that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and lower secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.
Thanks to the suspension, all primary, lower secondary, and secondary schools will remain shut throughout the entire Ramadan.
A High Court bench, comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat, passed the order along with a rule, hearing a writ petition on Sunday.
They imposed a two-month stay on the decision to operate schools during Ramadan.
The education ministry, in a notification on 8 February, said the secondary schools would remain open for the first 15 days of Ramadan. Meanwhile, the primary and mass education ministry instructed the primary schools to prepare for conducting classes during the first 10 days of Ramadan.
The authorities also published designated class routines for Ramadan.
Later, a certain Shafiur Rahman Chowdhury filed a writ petition with the High Court, challenging the validity of the two decisions.
The court heard it on Sunday, with AKM Fayez and Mahmuda Khanam arguing in favour of the petition.