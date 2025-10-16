HSC pass rate drops by 19pc compared to last year

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2025 have been published. The results were released this morning, Thursday (16 October) through the websites of all the education boards, all respective examination centres and educational institutions, as well as via SMS.

Across the 11 education boards, comprising nine general boards, one technical board, and one madrasa board, the average pass rate stands at 58.83 per cent. In 2024, the pass rate was 77.78 per cent. This means the overall pass rate has fallen by 18.95 per cent this year.