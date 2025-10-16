HSC pass rate drops by 19pc compared to last year
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2025 have been published. The results were released this morning, Thursday (16 October) through the websites of all the education boards, all respective examination centres and educational institutions, as well as via SMS.
Across the 11 education boards, comprising nine general boards, one technical board, and one madrasa board, the average pass rate stands at 58.83 per cent. In 2024, the pass rate was 77.78 per cent. This means the overall pass rate has fallen by 18.95 per cent this year.
This year’s results show that the madrasa education board has achieved the highest pass rate, at 75.61 per cent. Among the general boards, the pass rates are as follows: Dhaka 64.62 per cent, Cumilla 48.86 per cent, Rajshahi 59.40 per cent, Jashore 50.20 per cent, Chattogram 52.57 per cent, Barishal 62.57 per cent, Sylhet 51.86 per cent, Dinajpur 57.49 per cent, and Mymensingh 51.54 per cent. The Technical Education Board recorded a pass rate of 62.67 per cent.
Meanwhile, the number of students achieving GPA-5 has also dropped sharply this year. A total of 69,097 students obtained GPA-5 in 2025, compared to 145,911 last year, a decrease of 76,814.
How students can check their results
Results can be downloaded by clicking on the Result section of the respective education board’s website. Institutions can download their respective result sheet by clicking on the Result corner available on all education board’s website by entering their institution’s EIIN number.
Students can also collect their results from their respective educational institutions, which can access them through the combined results portal of the education boards or via their respective board’s website.
Students may obtain their results through SMS by sending a message to the designated short code 16222. They have to type: HSC, Board Name (first 3 letters), Roll Number, Year and send it to 16222. Example: HSC Dha 123456 2025 → send to 16222.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 26 June, with the written exams concluding on 19 August. The practical exams were held between 21 and 31 August. A total of 1,251,111 students under 11 education boards took part in the examinations this year.