CUET admission test on 17 January

At Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), the undergraduate admission test for the academic session of 2025-26 will be held on 17 January. The decision was made yesterday, Monday, at the 162nd (emergency) meeting of CUET Academic Council.

Confirming the exam date, CUET Central Admission Committee chairman and dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, professor Kazi Delwar Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “We have primarily decided to hold the admission test on 17 January. Details regarding application eligibility, requirements, and the schedule will soon be published in the admission circular.”