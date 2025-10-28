CUET admission test on 17 January
At Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), the undergraduate admission test for the academic session of 2025-26 will be held on 17 January. The decision was made yesterday, Monday, at the 162nd (emergency) meeting of CUET Academic Council.
Confirming the exam date, CUET Central Admission Committee chairman and dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, professor Kazi Delwar Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “We have primarily decided to hold the admission test on 17 January. Details regarding application eligibility, requirements, and the schedule will soon be published in the admission circular.”
According to university sources, this year CUET will offer a total of 931 seats across 12 departments under the faculties of civil engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical, and architecture. Of them, 11 seats are reserved.
The admission test will be conducted in two groups -- Group A and Group B. Group A will include the engineering departments and the department of urban and regional planning, while Group B will include these departments along with the department of architecture.
For Group A, there will be a 500-mark written exam based on the 2025 syllabus, covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and English.
For Group B, the exam will comprise 700 marks in total, 500 marks from the written exam and an additional 200 marks for freehand drawing.
Here, the written test will include 15 questions each from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and five questions from English.