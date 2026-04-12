Viqarunnisa issues notice for online and offline classes

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital has announced a schedule for three days of offline and three days of online classes. The college authorities said this hybrid system will apply only to the college section.

The information was conveyed in a notice signed by acting principal Mazeda Begum yesterday, Saturday.

According to the notice, from Sunday (12 April 2026), classes will be held offline (in person) for three days—Saturday, Monday and Wednesday—and online classes will be held for three days—Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.