Viqarunnisa issues notice for online and offline classes
Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital has announced a schedule for three days of offline and three days of online classes. The college authorities said this hybrid system will apply only to the college section.
The information was conveyed in a notice signed by acting principal Mazeda Begum yesterday, Saturday.
According to the notice, from Sunday (12 April 2026), classes will be held offline (in person) for three days—Saturday, Monday and Wednesday—and online classes will be held for three days—Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
The main campus of the institution, one of the country’s leading educational establishments, is located on Bailey Road in the capital. It also has branches in Dhanmondi, Azimpur and Bashundhara.
The notice stated that teachers, students and guardians of the college section are being informed that, in line with the Ministry of Education’s directive, online class routines and joining links will be shared in respective class groups by the class teachers. All concerned have been requested to take necessary steps accordingly.
At a press conference held on Thursday at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital, education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced that the Ministry of Education has decided to introduce three days of online and three days of in-person classes per week at selected institutions in Dhaka city area, including Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and Dhaka Residential Model College.
Under this pilot initiative, set to begin next week, in-person classes will be held on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, while online classes will take place on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will remain the weekly holiday.
Considering the global energy crisis, severe traffic congestion, and the future of technology-driven education systems, the Ministry of Education has decided to introduce this blended (hybrid) learning approach on a trial basis.