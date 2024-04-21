Dhaka University goes for online classes due to heat wave
The Dhaka University authorities have decided to hold all classes online out of concerns for the health of the students amid the ongoing heat wave. However, the examinations will take place as per regular routine.
The university’s public relations office disclosed the decision through a press release this afternoon, saying that they are shifting from the current 10 per cent online class system to 100 per cent online classes.
Besides, the students have been advised to wear white or light-colored loose cotton clothing, stay in shady areas as much as possible, use wide-brimmed hats, caps, or umbrellas outside home.
The university authorities also cautioned about diet and instructed the students to drink plenty of clean water and saline fluids, and refrain from consuming hot beverages like tea and coffee.