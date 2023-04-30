SSC, equivalent exams begin

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2023 under 11 education boards began across the country this morning, UNB reports.
The exams started with Bangla (first paper) while the duration of the exam was from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
A total of 2 million (2,072,153) students under the 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - took part in this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations.
All coaching centres across the country have been declared closed from 26 April to 23 May on the occasion of the exams.
This year, the exams will also be held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams have attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period.
The examinees have, however, been directed to enter the centres 30 minutes prior to beginning of the examinations.