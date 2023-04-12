Girls still have to struggle for education

Girls’ participation in education has multiplied in the country. This is certainly good news. But there remain many challenges. Girls still have to face various obstacles regarding education. More efforts should be put on this matter.

Such observations came up in a discussion titled ‘Education for the Empowerment of Girls: What we can do’. The meeting was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Tuesday as part of the initiative of the non-governmental organisation Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE).