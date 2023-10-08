Times Higher Education 2024 Rankings: NSU clinches one of the top spots in Bangladesh

North South University (NSU) has been recognised as one of the top universities in Bangladesh, as revealed by the esteemed Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.
The announcement was made on 27 September, 2023 at the University of Sydney, Australia. Globally, NSU secured a position within the 801-1000 bracket, stated a press release.
The 2024 rankings encompassed universities from 108 countries. The latest ranking underscores NSU's dedication to fostering innovation and elevating the standard of education, thereby reinforcing its stature on the global academic stage.
NSU vice-chancellor professor Atiqul Islam was present during the global unveiling of the report. He expressed his appreciation remarking, “This significant milestone is a testament to the collective endeavors of our esteemed faculty, the perseverance of our students, the meticulous efforts of our administrative team and the steadfast backing of the NSU Board of Trustees.”
The VC also thanked regulatory authorities, including the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission for their collaboration. “We welcome the other three universities, namely the University of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, and BRAC University, who joined us at the top position in Bangladesh,” he said.
“We also acknowledge the other Bangladeshi universities featured in the rankings for their continual inspiration. NSU's mission is to cultivate future leaders, spearhead innovation, and enrich the nation's higher education landscape,” he added.
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are renowned for highlighting world's premier academic institutions, particularly emphasising on research. This year's 20th iteration of the ranking assessed over 1,900 institutions of higher learning.
For a comprehensive view of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2024/world-ranking