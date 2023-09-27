Brac, DU, JU, NSU among world's top 1000 universities

Nine Bangladeshi universities have been included in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2024.
The universities that secured positions between 801 and 1000 are Brac University (BRACU), Dhaka University (DU), Jahangirnagar University (JU) and North South University (NSU).
Besides, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET), and Rajshahi University (RU) have been placed in the 1001-1200 bracket, while Khulna University (KU) and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have been placed in the 1201-1500 bracket.
In the global context, the top ten universities for 2024 are: 1. Oxford University 2. Stanford University 3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 4 . Harvard University 5. University of Cambridge 6. Princeton University 7. California Institute of Technology 8. Imperial College London 9. University of California, Berkeley 10. Yale University.
The table is based on new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook, according to the website of Times Higher Education.