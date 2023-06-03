BRAC University ranks 5th for SDG 1 in Times HE Impact Ranking 2023

BRAC University (BRACU) has achieved the 5th position in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2023.

The university has achieved the milestone in the United Nations (UN) ‘Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1: No poverty, according to a press release.

BRACU was placed at the top among all Bangladeshi universities and 301- 400 globally in the overall impact ranking. The 2023 Impact Rankings include 1,591 universities from 112 countries and regions, it added.