Not new curriculum, workshop in this regard postponed

New curriculum has not been postponed and news related to this published in the media is not correct.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) in a notification disclosed this on Saturday.

The notification published by NCTB chairman professor Forhadul Islam said a news article quoting NCTB published in the print and electronic media that the new curriculum is postponed is not true.

However, the workshop on curriculum scheduled on 11 August has been postponed.