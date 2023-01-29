Standards fall along with a drop in teachers with doctorates  

Alongside classrooms studies, research is considered of much importance in higher studies. The teachers are lead in research, and the the students to follow.

That is why PhD degrees are considered important at the university level of teaching. Yet, the number of teachers with PhD degrees in the country’s private universities is decreasing sequentially. The number of private universities is on the rise though.

People concerned about the education sector say eminent people used to be involved in establishing private universities once. They used to put emphasis on the standard. But for the last two decades, private universities are being approved indiscriminately, under political consideration.

Many are setting up universities with a commercial outlook. They don’t want to employ quality teachers with proper salaries and allowances. As a result, the quality of education is deteriorating in these universities.

A few of the well-known private universities are however putting emphasis on research and have relatively more teachers with doctorate degrees.