HSC exam results to be published Saturday, how to check
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow, Saturday.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will inaugurate the result publication activities during an event at the Secretariat at 11:00 am. Upon inauguration, the results will be simultaneously available at respective educational institutions and online.
According to previous announcements, the HSC and equivalent exam results were initially scheduled to be published on 29 October. The date was later revised to this Saturday.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee announced that all concerned educational institutions must collect the board-published results via the websites https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd.
The board advised institutions to download and publish the results online by clicking the 'Result Corner' on those websites and entering the board and the institution's EIIN (Educational Institute Identification Number).
Examinees will be able to collect their results through the common website of the education boards and the individual websites of their respective boards. Students can also collect their results directly from their educational institutions.
Additionally, examinees can receive their results by sending a short message service (SMS) to 16140 from any mobile phone.
Example: Type HSC<>Dha<>123456 2026 and send it to 16140. Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education board offices, or newspaper offices.
Online applications for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts will be accepted from 1 November to 7 November. The application process and related guidelines will be published on the websites of the education boards.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations commenced on 2 July. A total of 1,270,583 regular and irregular candidates appeared for the HSC and equivalent exams this year, although a significant number of candidates were marked absent.