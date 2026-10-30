HSC exam results to be published Saturday, how to check

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow, Saturday.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will inaugurate the result publication activities during an event at the Secretariat at 11:00 am. Upon inauguration, the results will be simultaneously available at respective educational institutions and online.

According to previous announcements, the HSC and equivalent exam results were initially scheduled to be published on 29 October. The date was later revised to this Saturday.