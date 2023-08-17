HSC exam of 8 education boards begins

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under eight education boards are starting today, Thursday.
It has been decided to postpone the examinations of remaining three education boards, including Chattogram, due to natural disasters.
These postponed exams will now commence on 27 August.
This year's exams will consist of 100-mark tests for all subjects except one.
Only the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exam was decided to be graded out of 75 marks instead of the originally planned 100 marks, and this decision was made at the last minute.
Tapan Kumar Sarkar, the Coordinator of Inter-Education Boards and Chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, informed Prothom Alo that the exam preparations have been completed.
The first exam on Bengali first paper will be held on the first day starting at 10:00am.
Earlier, the education ministry announced the closure of all coaching centres across the country from 14 August to 25 September.
Candidates were also instructed to enter the centres 30 minutes prior to the exams. If any student enters the exam halls late due to unavoidable circumstance, a registry log containing details of the candidate including name, roll number, entry time and reasons for delay must be sent to the respective board on the day of the examination.
Education minister Dipu Moni will visit the Tejgaon College today, Thursday morning.