Rajshahi University formulates 50-yr master plan for quality education

Rajshahi University (RU) has formulated a 50-year master plan aimed at improving quality of education after the best uses of existing resources, reports BSS.

RU vice chancellor professor Abdus Sobhan accompanied by his office colleagues and others concerned unveiled a three-dimensional model of the master plan at the lobby of Senate Building to mark the Victory Day today, Wednesday.

He also uncovered the book on the master plan (2020-2070) which was approved in the 501st meeting of syndicate, the highest policy-making body of the university, on 1 October.

“We have formulated the master plan in order to ensure quality in teaching,” said professor Chowdhury Jakaria, Pro-VC of RU and convener of the master plan formulation committee.