Rajshahi University formulates 50-yr master plan for quality education

Rajshahi University (RU) has formulated a 50-year master plan aimed at improving quality of education after the best uses of existing resources, reports BSS.
RU vice chancellor professor Abdus Sobhan accompanied by his office colleagues and others concerned unveiled a three-dimensional model of the master plan at the lobby of Senate Building to mark the Victory Day today, Wednesday.
He also uncovered the book on the master plan (2020-2070) which was approved in the 501st meeting of syndicate, the highest policy-making body of the university, on 1 October.
“We have formulated the master plan in order to ensure quality in teaching,” said professor Chowdhury Jakaria, Pro-VC of RU and convener of the master plan formulation committee.
He said 750 acres of land of the university were divided into five zones giving priority on three major issues like infrastructure development, strategic and site planning.
There is a viewpoint of necessary development plans to build a modern university in the master plan, he added. Focus has also been given on capacity building of the university in the long-term plan.
Salient features of the plan are: academic and administrative infrastructure development, library modernisation, accommodation of the students, teachers and officers-employees, transportation, water and power supply and drainage and waste sewerage.