Rajshahi University to process all admission activities online

The University of Rajshahi has decided to process all admission activities online for its current students.
Students do not need to go either to any university offices or banks to process admission. The university's public relations department said this in a press release on Monday.
Details of the programme were presented to senior officials of the university administration at a function held at the vice-chancellor's building around 11:00am on Monday.
Director of the university’s ICT center, professor Md Babul Islam, gave a summery on the online admission system.
AFM Mahbubur Rahman, assistant professor of the computer science and engineering department, later presented detailed information on the online admission system in a multimedia presentation.
According to the public relations wing of the university, earlier only students of the first year could carry out admission activities, including paying admission fees online, but now all the admission activities and payment of necessary fees could be done completely online. Students will not have to go to any other offices or banks for this purpose anymore.
However, the examination fees for different years has to be paid to the bank as before, said Babul Islam, director of the ICT center. He said, “Admission activities have been made online for the coronavirus situation. However, we are planning to add the exam fee payment option to the online system.”