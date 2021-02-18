Residential halls of polytechnic institutes to be reopened

Residential halls of polytechnic institutes will be reopened ahead of semester finals scheduled to begin from 22 February, reports news agency UNB.

However, only 60 per cent students will be allowed to stay in the halls, education ministry’s Technical and Madrasah Education Division took the decision on Wednesday.

The authorities concerned have been ordered to ensure that health guidelines are properly followed. Teachers and students have to wear masks, use hand sanitiser and maintain physical distancing.

Final exams of the second, fourth, sixth and eighth semesters of Diploma in Engineering are scheduled to start from 22 February. The exams will be held maintaining proper health guidelines.