Nearly 2,700 edu institutes remain closed

A total of 2,695 educational institutes, which are mostly privately run, have closed their operation over the past couple of years despite having the educational institute identification number (EIIN) approved by the Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED), according to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS).

These institutes have EIIN which means they have the approval of the education board, but they are yet to be included in the official list of closed institutes.

Two responsible officials of BANBEIS informed Prothom Alo of this. They said they came to know about these institutes while gathering data on the Bangladesh Education Statistics.