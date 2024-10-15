145,911 attain GPA-5 in HSC, equivalent exams
The results of the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams were published on Tuesday morning.
This year, 77.78 per cent of the examinees passed the exam and a total of 145,911 students attained GPA 5.00 while the number was 92,365 in the previous year.
The results have been published by the chairmen of the relevant education boards around 11:00am today.
The education ministry had decided to evaluate the students using subject mapping method for other subjects based on the SSC results as all the exams could not be taken due to the student led mass uprising against the then government.
A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general Education Boards, Madrasah Board and Technical Board were expected to sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres across the country.
HSC results this year were prepared through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams were calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.